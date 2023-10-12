14 Best Bowl Recipes For A Delicious Fall Meal

There are a lot of reasons to love a meal in a bowl, from the wide variety to the comforting format. Not to mention, if you're the type to enjoy mixing the foods on your plate, curved edges make it much easier to do so without causing a mess. With fall underway, it makes sense to reach for hearty dishes that keep your insides warm and your tastebuds satisfied. Soup is the obvious contender, but if you'd rather skip the liquid component, serving your meal in a bowl is an excellent option.

Bowls offer a suitable vessel for layering flavor upon flavor. Start with a grain, add protein, veggies, and fun garnishes to finish it off. If you're cooking for picky eaters, there's plenty of flexibility to add or remove ingredients, too. We've rounded up our best bowl recipes courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developers to whet your appetite this fall. From ginger pork to ahi tuna poke bowls, there's something for all tastes. Even better, most of these recipes are ready around the 30-minute mark. With evenings becoming seemingly shorter, every extra bit of time is welcome.