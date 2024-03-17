14 Creative Ways To Use Leftover Bagels

There's nothing much more delicious than a bag of fresh bagels from the best bagel shop in your state. They're perfectly crispy, with just the right degree of shatter that breaks into pieces and will leave you with a big grin across your face. But the absolute worst thing about these carby delights is that they just don't taste the same on day two. The inevitable staleness creeps up on your bagels as they sit on your counter — and it's a fruitless effort to try to hide it with a quick plunk in the toaster or an obscene amount of cream cheese.

Instead of suffering through a bad bagel, you'll have to find a way to transform it into something new and creative. We've collected some of the best ways to use up your leftover bagels. For many of these tips, you can easily swap in your favorite type of bagel and even use store-bought varieties if you don't have a great bagel shop in your town. And the best part? You won't be relegated to eating your leftover bagels solely for breakfast.