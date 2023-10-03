Bagels Will Give An Average Tuna Melt A Hearty Upgrade

Tuna melts are one of the all-time greats in the pantheon of classic sandwiches. The ironic thing is that, unlike a Reuben, which is a sandwich that is really set in stone in terms of ingredients, tuna melts are endlessly adaptable. The only constant ingredient in a tuna melt is the tuna. Everything else from the dressing to the cheese to the toppings, and especially the bread, is adaptable. So this is why we recommend you make your next tuna melt with a bagel to give it a hearty upgrade.

This isn't a suggestion that should come out of left field. How many of us have asked for a bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich on a bagel? No one can doubt the baked good's ability to be sandwich bread, so why not try it with tuna? The great thing with bagels, too, is that you have endless variety in terms of bagel type. Obviously, cinnamon raisin might not be the best for a tuna melt, but plain, egg, poppy seed, sesame seed, everything, onion, garlic, rye, sea salt, or pumpernickel bagels all go great with tuna.

Here's the other thing: What do we put on bagels? Cream cheese. Bagels are a fantastic conduit for whatever cheese you choose to put on your tuna melt. Swiss, provolone, extra sharp cheddar, or any type of well-melting cheese is going to be your best bet for a tuna melt. Any of those would be great on a bagel as well.