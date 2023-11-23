For A Visually Stunning Breakfast Casserole, Use Half Moon-Shaped Bagels

A breakfast casserole is the perfect way to serve a complex, impressive meal that incorporates multiple classic breakfast foods — either just for yourself or for guests at a brunch. Tasting Table's recipe for a savory breakfast bagel casserole, which was developed by Tess Le Moing, expands on the breakfast casserole idea by using half-moon-shaped bagels to make the dish into one that is as stunning to look at as it is delicious.

Le Moing was inspired by the lack of bagel casseroles wherein you could actually tell it consisted of bagels (many recipes call for bagels to be cut up into small pieces). Le Moing said, "When I serve a bagel casserole, I want to see bagels! So I thought keeping them in a half-moon shape would make for a more visually pleasing presentation."

Not only does the half-moon shape improve the look of the dish but it also affects the texture since one half is resting in the egg and the other half gets toasted by the oven. Le Moing explained, "So [it's] the perfect balance of soft and crunchy." Plus, when it comes to the taste, the bagels will be a combination of all the ingredients' flavors — one side of the bagel boasts the melted cheese, while the other soaks up the egg.