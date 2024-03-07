Crisp Up Leftover Bagels With Olive Oil And Your Favorite Herbs

While most of us probably associate bagels with breakfast, the doughy delights have proven themselves to be versatile enough for any meal. You can stack them with deli meats at lunchtime, or top them with melty cheese and pepperoni to create the perfect (mess-free) pizza bagel for dinner. But, as we know all too well, bagels tend to have a short shelf life. Once a bagel has passed its prime, its fluffy center will start to harden and go stale, making it less than ideal to use in a sandwich or any other creation. Whether you've picked some up from one of the very best bagel shops in your state or tried your hand at making your own homemade sesame bagels, chances are you'd hate for any of those beautiful baked rings to go to waste. So, what's a bagel lover to do to save them from the trash?

Luckily, there's an easy way to extend the life of your leftover bagels: Simply turn them into bagel crisps! With the help of some olive oil and your favorite dried herbs, those day-old bagels can become crunchy, flavorful bites that serve as the perfect addition to soups, salads, dips, and more.