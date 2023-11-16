Out Of Croutons? Add Pretzels To Your Salad For Extra Crunch

Some of the most satisfying and tempting salad recipes offer a textural combination of ingredients. While croutons remain a common go-to choice to add a bit of crunch to mixed salads, lovers of all things crunchy have other options — like pretzels. For those moments when you haven't found time to make croutons at home or have discovered that your store-bought package is nearly empty, reaching for another snack bag tucked away in your pantry can add an equally savory pop of salty crunch to your assembled bowl of chopped vegetables.

Think of sneaking snacks into your salads like a cheat code for healthy eating. Sprinkling bits of smashed-up pretzels on top of freshly made salads can add culinary depth in both texture and taste. Whether you choose honey-toasted whole wheat pretzels or a more savory sesame-encrusted variety to spruce up your meal, the quick and easy ingredient addition has the potential to transform even a basic plate of greens.