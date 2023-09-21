Combine Ranch Seasoning And Pretzels For A Snack With Colossal Crunch

When it comes to snack foods and go-to finger foods for your game day tailgates, pretzels rise to the top of the list. They are crunchy and salty and taste great with your alcohol of choice to celebrate your win or drown the sorrow of your loss. When you grab a handful of these crisp, baked bites, your mouth knows just what to expect. But if you want to transform your pretzels into a flavor-packed food with a colossal crunch, you are going to want to combine them with your favorite ranch seasoning.

Ranch seasoning hits all the right sweet and savory notes for your tongue. Buttermilk, salt, sugar, garlic, onion, mustard, parsley, dill, chives, and tarragon help to form that delicious taste that has become synonymous with the beloved dressing. Simply mix up the contents of your ranch seasoning package or your homemade ranch powder with some oil, place your pretzels on a sheet pan, sprinkle the combo over them, and bake.