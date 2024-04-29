13 Creative Ways To Use Ritz Crackers

Ritz crackers are an American snack food staple, and they have been around so long that they are downright historical. The name "Ritz" promised affordable luxury to consumers suffering through the Great Depression, and the borderline-addictive cracker has been extremely popular ever since. The salty, rich, buttery taste of Ritz crackers is mild but satisfying, and they've become a faithful standby due to their versatility. They fit right in inside a kid's lunchbox or next to a party dip. But with some creativity, Ritz crackers can do much more in your kitchen than you think they could.

The possibilities become endless once you consider what these savory snacks are — basically, a kind of seasoned bread. These round, golden beauties can be taken from their iconic brown wax sleeves and become an ingredient in all sorts of recipes. Some of those recipes are classics, like mac and cheese, while others are a bit more inventive (mock apple pie, anyone?). Once you consider the possibilities, you will want to double up on Ritz crackers next time you shop.