Ditch The Breadcrumbs When Making Meatloaf And Use A Salty Snack Instead

Timeless as it may be, classic meatloaf doesn't need to be made in the exact same way every single time. This dish is surprisingly adaptable, even down to seemingly staple ingredients, like breadcrumbs. Simply switch them out for a salty snack of your choice, and you'll be amazed by how exciting and different the dish becomes.

Commonly used as a binder, breadcrumbs help retain moisture and keep the meat soft and succulent on the inside. Crispy by nature, they also bulk up the dish's texture, striking a fun little contrast with the overall tenderness. As it turns out, salty snacks can achieve the same effect and then some. Whether we're talking crackers, chips, or other snack varieties, they'll still do a fine job of binding the meatloaf together and ensuring that it turns out perfectly moist. Of course, the delectable crispiness will still be present as well, giving each bite versatile texture nuances that make eating meatloaf much more fun.

That's not all! Since the snacks are often pre-seasoned, they infuse the meatloaf with a smidgen more flavors. For the most part, it's a salty edge that melds right into the dish's rich, savory taste. Depending on the specific snacks, you may also taste spicy, tangy, herby, smoky, or even sweet hints. Although not enough to completely alter the flavor profile, it's these little nuances that make it uniquely enjoyable.