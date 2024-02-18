17 Creative Ways To Use Saltines

Saltines are a must-have in every pantry. These crunchy squares are often called soda crackers; this name comes from the baking soda that was eventually added to give them their slight puffiness. Prior to 1876, the crackers were just made with flour and water. This simple ingredient list keeps them very low-key in terms of flavor, which makes them an excellent food to eat when you feel your stomach churning.

But these humble crackers actually have more utility in your kitchen than you may think. They're not just for those with unhappy bellies — they're suited to all kinds of people, situations, and dishes. We've collected a list of our favorite ways to use these crackers, ranging from the sweet to savory. Saltines, as it turns out, make a game-changing addition to s'mores and crumb crusts and work well as a substitute for croutons on a salad or fried onions on a 1950s-style casserole. Ready to gain a whole new perspective on Saltines? Then let's dive in.