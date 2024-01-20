23 Hacks For Better Homemade Meatballs

"On top of spaghetti, all covered in cheese..." We'll save the rest of the song for you to ponder, but the food remains at the forefront of our minds: meatballs. These protein-packed spheres made with ground meat, flavorful herbs and veggies, and binders like breadcrumbs and eggs are a quintessential part of a Sunday night pasta dinner, decadent grinder sandwich dripping in melted mozzarella, or a quick dinner idea from the frozen aisle at the grocery store. We love a good meatball ourselves, especially one that is brimming with moisture, flavor, and texture, and strive to find ways to make consistently good ones at home — just like our grandma used to make.

Meatballs are deceptively easy to whip up in your kitchen and are prone to mistakes like overmixing, lacking binders, or using meat that's too lean. But, we're here to solve all of your meatball woes and recommend helpful hacks to help you make delicious meatballs at home.