For Faster Meatballs With A Perfect Crust, Turn On Your Broiler

Meatballs: Just say the word, and associations of a comforting dinner are instantly evoked. Easily crafted from a variety of meats, many of which are affordable, it's no surprise the dish exists in many cuisines and interpretations. Yet, no matter the protein source and flavoring, the common question persists: What's the best way to cook meatballs to perfection?

A variety of options get the job done — many well — including searing, poaching in a sauce, baking, frying, and even steaming. Yet, when it comes to the efficiency and result, it's hard to beat broiling. Place the meaty morsels on a baking surface and throw them into the oven's broiler. They'll crisp up on the outside, trapping in delicious juices. And best of all, the entire process takes no more than ten minutes. Afterward, the result can still be simmered into a sauce without worry whether the interior's cooked through. Sounds tasty, right? Let's dive into the specifics.