What To Consider Before Cooking Food On A Broiler Pan

There are a few things you need to know before you go about roasting food on a broiler pan, starting with what a broiler pan is. There are two components to a proper two-piece broiler pan, including a thin flat portion with grill-like grates on which food can lay and a shallow pan beneath it. Depending on what kind of food you're cooking, both components can be used. The idea is that as you broil the food on the top tray, any drippings fall into the shallow pan below.

You should also consider what type of food you are roasting. You're certainly not going to want to roast a chicken or duck on a broiler pan. It's too shallow. In fact, any food that is going to give off lots of fats and juices is really not suitable for broiling pans. You need a proper, deep-sided roasting pan in order to prevent excess spillage.

The question then arises, can I use my broiler pan to roast anything at all? The question is yes. Although the broiler pan is not as common a cooking tool as it once was, there are ways in which you can use it to get good results, whether you're broiling or roasting.