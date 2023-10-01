The Baking-Inspired Hack To Easily Portion Out Meatballs

This baking-inspired hack is a breeze to implement. First prepare your meatball mixture as you usually would, with your chosen meats, breadcrumbs, eggs, seasonings, and other ingredients. Once you have a well-mixed batch, instead of diving in and forming balls immediately, begin by placing a portion of the mixture on a clean countertop or a sheet of parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll it gently with your hands until you have a smooth, even log. The diameter of this log should roughly equate to the diameter you'd like your meatballs to be.

With a sharp knife, proceed to slice the log into even sections. These slices are your pre-portioned meatballs. The thickness of your slices will determine the size of each meatball, allowing for consistency throughout. After slicing, take each portioned slice in your hands and gently roll it into the traditional meatball shape. Not only does this method ensure uniformity in size, but it also significantly reduces the time you'd typically spend forming each meatball.

This approach is particularly beneficial if you're making a large batch for a party or prepping meals for the week. It ensures that each meatball cooks evenly, given their consistent size, and presents beautifully on a plate or in a sub.