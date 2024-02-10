16 Tips You Need When Making Mini Pizzas

The jury is still out on whether we can classify mini pizzas as a snack or a meal, but no matter what they are, they sure do hit the spot.

You might assume that mini pizzas are easy to make at home because they're much smaller than a standard takeout pie. Plus, you don't have to worry about tossing your dough, stretching it thinly so it doesn't tear, and storing your awkwardly-sized leftovers in your already-cramped fridge. But mini pizzas open the door for complications of their own, including finding a suitably sturdy base to support your toppings, deciding how much sauce and cheese to add, and most importantly, discovering the best way to give your mini pizzas pizzazz.

As mini pizza enthusiasts, we've done the heavy lifting to provide you with the best tips, tricks, and secrets to hack this tiny yet delicious food. Here are some of our recommendations for making tasty and structurally sound mini pizzas at home.