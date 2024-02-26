Nyesha Arrington's Favorite Canned Meats And Her Best Tips For Using Them - Exclusive

Open up your pantry and look around — you can likely spy at least one canned meat or fish product. The history of canned and tinned meat goes back centuries but hit its stride in the early 1900s during World War I when the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) vouched for pressure canning as a safe method to preserve and store low-acid foods. For people who didn't have access to anything close to a refrigerator or a freezer, canned meat and fish were the best ways to preserve protein at peak freshness and ensure there was always something nutritious around — especially if cold storage wasn't an option. Fast forward to today, and even though a majority of Americans have refrigerators, chefs are pushing the envelope with flavor-packed canned foods as the trend continues to fascinate and influence the cultural culinary zeitgeist.

Nyesha Arrington, a restaurant chef, former "Top Chef" contestant, and host of Fox's "Next Level Chef," is not only a lover of canned meat and fish, but she wants more people to embrace these proteins in their home kitchens instead of just watching them being used on shows or online. We got the chance to chat with Chef Nyesha about this fast-moving yet still-underrated food trend and her tasty tips for preparing some of her favorites. From familiar staples to the most luxurious of proteins, there's a wide, wonderful world of options just waiting to be uncanned.