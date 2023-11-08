Out Of Crispy Onions? Try Ritz Crackers In Your Green Bean Casserole

Amid holiday cooking, it's not uncommon to find a key ingredient missing from your pantry. About to make a beloved green bean casserole, you search for the crispy onions, and your heart sinks. They're nowhere to be found, and there's not an onion in sight to fry a batch from scratch.

But don't fret! There's a buttery savior and substitute that may already be in your cupboard: Ritz crackers. You heard us right. Try Ritz crackers in your next green bean casserole when you're out of crispy onions. These crackers are flaky in texture and rich in flavor. You can crush and sprinkle them all over your bean casserole. They'll make for an unexpected twist on the classic crunchy topping, and you won't even feel bad the crispy onions are missing.

As holiday home cooks often find, making crispy onions from scratch requires love and labor. It involves peeling, slicing, and the inevitable teary eyes, followed by careful deep frying to achieve the perfect crunch. It's a time-consuming process that, while rewarding, may not always fit into your busy schedule of festive preparations. Enter the convenience of Ritz crackers. They offer a speedy and effortless alternative to crispy onions. Crushing these crackers is a simple way to achieve a satisfying crunch. The rich, buttery flavor of Ritz crackers also adds a depth of taste that complements the green beans and its creamy sauce, resulting in a casserole topping that's both delicious and efficient.