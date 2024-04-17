Level Up Your Salad Game With One Simple Crouton Swap

Any good salad features a mix of textures and flavors to keep your taste buds on their toes, from crisp lettuce to juicy tomatoes to tender bits of meat. And no veggie medley is complete without the perfect bit of crunch. Croutons are the typical go-to, but if you want to level up the crunch factor in your next salad, we suggest swapping in some good old-fashioned saltine crackers.

In our opinion, the light, flaky little squares hardly deserve their bland reputation. There are a ton of creative ways to use saltine crackers, including as an alternative to basic croutons in your salad. Given their crispy, crumbly texture, saltines are much easier to break into bite-sized bits than those dense, hard croutons. Not only are they easier to bite into, but they can also be more evenly distributed throughout your bowl, so you're never left without a forkful of crunch. You can even opt for the mini versions of saltines to easily sprinkle into your salad.

Beyond their texture, saltines can amp up the taste of various ingredients in your salad thanks to their contribution of salty goodness. You don't need to be a culinary pro to know that a pinch of salt makes everything taste better by enhancing food's flavor and cutting through any bitterness, bringing overall balance to a dish.