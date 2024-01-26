The Ingredient Addition That Led To Saltine Crackers' Iconic Name

When it comes to classic crackers, few can rival the simple, yet iconic, Saltine. These crispy squares are a beloved accompaniment to soups, spreads, and snacks, but what many don't know is that the name "Saltines" isn't derived from the dusting of salt on top. In fact, the real secret behind the cracker's name relates to the introduction of one specific ingredient: baking soda.

Long before they became Saltines, these crackers were a humble combination of just water and flour. They were a basic sustenance, a blank canvas awaiting transformation. In 1876, a brilliant idea sprang forth: adding baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, to the dough to give the crackers a little more height. This unassuming ingredient would go on to revolutionize these crackers and give them their signature name.

Baking soda was a new mining byproduct at the time, and adding it to the cracker recipe was a game-changer. It introduced tiny bubbles into the dough, which, when exposed to the heat of the oven, created a remarkable lightness and crispiness that set them apart from ordinary crackers. This fizzy transformation marked the birth of the "soda cracker."