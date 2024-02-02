Leave The Sugar Out Of Your Meringue To Make It A Crunchy Salad Topper

The delicate peaks of meringue needn't be reserved just for dessert. Bring a touch of playful whimsy to your next salad by inviting a modified meringue cookie recipe into your meal. Your regular bowl of greens will be prettily adorned with the unexpected garnish, and even those who struggle to eat their vegetables may find inspiration after tucking into a fresh salad crowned with cookies.

While more conventional meringue cookie recipes include vanilla extract and sugar, a savory creation can be made with your choice of dried herbs, seasonings, and spices. Instead of whipping up egg whites with sugar, you'll forgo the sweetener in favor of your savory substitutes. Sprinkle smoked paprika or garlic powder into your bowl or whip dried basil and freshly cracked black pepper into your fluffy mixture.

Add cream of tartar and whip until the characteristic peaks form. Just as if you would be making typical meringue cookies, you'll pipe these herby cookies to bake, and in an hour, you'll have fun crunchy toppings that can be placed on top of salads or added to charcuterie boards.