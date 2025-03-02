7 Frozen Hash Browns, Ranked Worst To Best

I will be the first person to admit that I have beef with cauliflower-based food. Cauliflower pizza crusts are perhaps the last thing I would buy from a grocery store, and starchy sides made with it, like mashed or riced cauliflower, just don't taste the same as the "real thing." Anything cauliflower will always taste cruciferous; no amount of processing can hide it. Despite being the only non-potato hash brown on this list, Strong Roots knows how to make an entrance — and not in a good way.

These patties tasted like a greasy version of cauliflower, greasier than any other I tasted for this review. When I bit into it, I was immediately met with the repulsive, sulfuric flavor I've come to despise. All I could think was that it was just a fried version of mashed cauliflower. The vegetable wasn't fresh-tasting and instead turned into a mealy filling that coated my taste buds and stuck around for far too long. The worst part about it, though, was the outside coated in a fake breading to make it more hash brown-like. It came off as dusty and dry, though the inside was like cauliflower that had been microwaved for about three minutes too long.

These are not hash browns — and that's a hill I will die on. I get wanting to eat more vegetables (though potatoes are still technically vegetables), but hash browns are just not a place where you want to cut corners and try to sneak in more greens. Anyone with functioning (not even well-honed) taste buds will be able to tell that something is amiss here.