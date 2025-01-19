The Ultimate Ranking Of McDonald's Food Items

Ever since I was six years old, McDonald's has been a reward for behaving myself. So when I was tasked with eating the entire fast food chain's menu, I had to say yes. My guiding principle for this taste test was that adding cheese or meat to a sandwich would automatically improve its ranking, though several of the variations I tried proved otherwise. Sometimes less really is more, because it plays into a better balanced bite.

Advertisement

After I ate everything McDonald's offers, I was able to shape this ranking of the items from worst to best based on satisfaction, similarity, and (surprisingly) simplicity. Basically, I compared like things to each other, then compared them to unlike items. So while one burger might outrank another because it has cheese, it may not be better than a fish sandwich that's more satisfying. Ultimately, each menu item had to have a justifiable cost and be worth paying for. "How much would I pay to enjoy this again?" was a question I asked myself to balance yummy food and proportionate cost.