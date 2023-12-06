The 2 Secrets That Make Peter Luger Burgers Better Than Yours

Confession time: When Caesar's Palace recently invited Tasting Table out to Vegas to try the new Peter Luger location, your author had never sampled the famous New York steakhouse's burger.

The thing is, while it's fairly easy to make great burgers and steaks at home by following a few simple rules, it always feels that dining out on the town burdens you as a customer to order what you can't make yourself or at least can't make nearly as well. And as Daniel Turtel, Luger's vice president, told us there in Vegas, his restaurant has few secrets, just some natural advantages in making a steak, including a broiler that gets up to 1000 F. In the face of a sear like that over dry-aged deliciousness, why wouldn't we always default to ordering steak?

Well, the answer all along was that nobody makes a burger quite like Luger does. While we internally and perpetually debate Minetta Tavern and Raoul's for the city's best burger, the Brooklyn steakhouse has a couple of advantages even other restaurants are frequently hard-pressed to replicate. If you're based in New York and craving a great hamburger, you've got options, but here's why you just may want to take a trip out to Williamsburg for lunch instead of setting off your tiny kitchen's smoke alarm. And yes, we tried the burger at last.