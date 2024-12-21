How To Hack Your Own McDonald's McGriddle Breakfast At Home

Since 2003, the McGriddle has been a mainstay on McDonald's iconic breakfast menu. This all-in-one sandwich — with two maple-syrup-infused griddle cakes with egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage between them — is one of the Golden Arches' most popular breakfast options for customers on the go. But for those who don't like waiting in long morning drive-thru lines, there's an easy way to make copycat McGriddles in the comfort of your own kitchen. All you need is a mason jar lid, which may already be in your pantry.

Advertisement

Simply set the lid in your frying pan and pour your pancake batter into it to cook — you can add a splash of maple syrup as it cooks to make your copycat cakes the same as a McGriddle. The mason jar lid gives the pancakes the uniform round shape breakfast sandwiches are known for and you can also use it to cook both your eggs and sausage so you've got a stackable breakfast sandwich at the end. This hack allows for customization by using different varieties of sausage or bacon and cheeses and allows the sandwiches to be made quickly.