17 Fast Food Chain Breakfast Menus, Ranked

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, however, that doesn't mean there's always time to make it. Luckily, there are a plethora of fast food chains where you can grab a quick meal to start your day. While some menus simply fail to meet expectations, others can turn a dull morning into a memorable flavor explosion.

Eggs are often a popular breakfast choice and are considered a significant source of protein, despite some beliefs the item is unhealthy due to its negative effect on cholesterol. Many fast food chains offer breakfast sandwiches dressed up with a biscuit, cheese, veggies, or paired with meat to appease customers looking for something more exciting than the run-of-the-mill breakfast. Whether you need a quick bite to ward off hunger pangs or prefer to order a feast to kick off the morning, remember that not all breakfast menus are the same.