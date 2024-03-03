17 Fast Food Chain Breakfast Menus, Ranked
Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, however, that doesn't mean there's always time to make it. Luckily, there are a plethora of fast food chains where you can grab a quick meal to start your day. While some menus simply fail to meet expectations, others can turn a dull morning into a memorable flavor explosion.
Eggs are often a popular breakfast choice and are considered a significant source of protein, despite some beliefs the item is unhealthy due to its negative effect on cholesterol. Many fast food chains offer breakfast sandwiches dressed up with a biscuit, cheese, veggies, or paired with meat to appease customers looking for something more exciting than the run-of-the-mill breakfast. Whether you need a quick bite to ward off hunger pangs or prefer to order a feast to kick off the morning, remember that not all breakfast menus are the same.
17. White Castle
It's hard to criticize any restaurant that offers breakfast all day, but White Castle offers limited menu items that are reminiscent of its signature sliders rather than leaving customers with memorable a breakfast. However, the chain manages to bring some variety into the lineup thanks to its line of Belgian Waffle sandwiches. The waffles are imported from Brussels, Belgium, and have remained a staple on the breakfast menu since its 2014 launch. The sandwich features cracked eggs topped with a choice of cheese, sausage, or bacon. The sandwich lineup also offers a crispy chicken breast topped with bacon between two fluffy Belgian waffles.
Rounding out the breakfast menu is a couple of sliders featuring eggs with the choice of cheese, sausage, bacon, or burger. Customers also have the option of upgrading to a combo meal with hashbrowns and a coffee. Even though White Castle offers patrons a small breakfast menu that will provide enough sustenance to make it through to lunch, those seeking variety in their breakfast order may want to look elsewhere.
16. Starbucks
While the coffee chain is renowned for its java game, its breakfast menu could use a little work. Starbucks offers a variety of breakfast options and makes some attempts to appeal to dietary restrictions, including the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich and other meatless substitutes. Unfortunately, it fails to deliver on flavor. Customers know when they order a frappuccino or macchiato, they can expect bold flavors and a much-needed dose of caffeine from the coffee giant. When it comes to the breakfast menu, the items are frozen and premade, so customers won't be treated to a freshly made breakfast on-site. Typically, when ordering a breakfast item at Starbucks, customers will see the premade item removed from its packaging and reheated.
Despite the lack of made-to-order meals, Starbucks continues to upgrade its breakfast menu. In January 2024, the coffee chain added Potato, Cheddar, and Chive Bakes to its winter menu. The new dish is made up of cage-free eggs, spinach, diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, and a dash of chives that are baked until golden brown. While you have to commend Starbucks for its ever-changing food menu, the breakfast menu has yet to reach the same level as its signature coffee.
15. Wendy's
Wendy's is quickly proving that it should be known for more than just its Baconator and Dave's combo meals. The restaurant chain has continued to expand its morning menu, most recently adding the Breakfast Burrito to its breakfast lineup. The burrito comes with bacon, two eggs, breakfast potatoes, slices of American cheese, and cheese sauce.
Wendy's also offers a variety of breakfast sandwiches with biscuits, croissants, and the classic roll. The chain's contains special offers like a $3 Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Along with its breakfast menu, Wendy's has managed to spice up their beverage options by adding flavored coffee to the lineup. Aside from the standard cup of joe, customers can choose from three cold brew options, Chocolate Frosty Cream, Caramel Frosty, and Vanilla Frosty. Wendy's launched a nationwide breakfast menu in March 2020 and has continued to add new items. Despite the attempts to upgrade the food options, the fast food chain has yet to find a breakout star in its breakfast menu.
14. Sonic
When it comes to selecting an item from the Sonic breakfast menu, there will likely be eggs in your future. Along with French Toast Sticks, the breakfast menu features eggs served on burritos, croissants, and toast. The fast food chain also has a limited coffee selection in which customers can choose from hot brewed coffee or cold brew options.
Although the menu isn't as extensive compared to other fast food chains, the SuperSONIC Breakfast Burrito manages to stand out in what could have been an average menu lineup. The burrito is made up of typical breakfast items like eggs, cheese, and sausage, but Sonic delivers a savory twist with the addition of jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, and tater tots wrapped up in the tortilla. Over the years, Sonic has tried to diversify its breakfast menu by bringing back the fan-favorite Pancake on a Stick in 2017 as well as adding egg whites in 2013 as a substitute for any breakfast item featuring eggs. However, the Pancake on a Stick returned for a limited, and the healthy egg alternative is no longer available for customers hoping to cut calories.
13. CosMc's
This spin–off of the golden arches offers the fast food chain's signature McMuffins along with two other sandwiches that aren't found on McDonald's breakfast menu. Those looking for a twist when it comes to the taste of a typical McDonald's breakfast may be impressed by CosMc's Spicy Queso Sandwich. Served on a brioche bun with eggs, sausage, and cheese, the flavor of the sandwich is taken up a notch thanks to the spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapeño chips layered on top. Customers who are not interested in adding spice to their morning routine may prefer the Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich. The item features bacon, eggs, cheese, and creamy avocado tomatillo sauce piled on a brioche bun.
CosMc's also features a unique beverage menu with items like turmeric spiced lattes, peppermint, s'more cold brew, chai tea lattes, and a non-dairy milk option. The first CosMc's opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois in December 2023, and McDonald's plans to expand locations of the coffee and drink-focused chain in the future. Since the restaurant is still pretty new, CosMc's has yet to establish a star on its menu and only has a handful of breakfast options, which won't appease customers who are looking for something other than a sandwich.
12. Jack in the Box
Those looking for a breakfast to keep them full through lunch and possibly until dinner should look no further than Jack in the Box. Some of the items struggle to deliver a memorable and tasty breakfast, but the chain's breakfast sandwiches, which specifically include sausage, appear to be popular among customers. Guests can choose from the Loaded Breakfast sandwich (eggs, sausage, ham, bacon, and cheese on sourdough) or handheld options like the Extreme Sausage Sandwich, Supreme Croissant, and Meat Lover's Burrito.
Those who prefer to use a fork can choose from the three jumbo breakfast platters that consist of scrambled eggs, eight mini pancakes, hash browns, and the choice of sausage, bacon, or both. Along with the breakfast sandwiches and platters, Jack in the Box has an all-day breakfast menu that includes mini pancakes, French toast sticks, and Cinnamon Sugar Churro Flavor French Toast Sticks. However, those who don't want bite-size versions of the sweet breakfast dishes may need to look elsewhere.
10. Carl's Jr.
Burgers for breakfast? At Carl's Jr., a breakfast sandwich can be made up of eggs, cheese, and a choice of bacon, sausage, or burger. The Breakfast Burger features a beef patty with the chain's signature charred marks, eggs, bacon, Hash Rounds, cheese, and ketchup served on a seeded bun. Carl's Jr. also has a small selection of breakfast burritos and an assortment of sandwiches. Customers who are not in the mood for a burger may consider the steak and egg burrito, which also includes cheese and salsa. However, those who prefer a meatier breakfast may enjoy the Loaded Breakfast Burrito. The item is made up of sausage, bacon bits, Hash Rounds, eggs, salsa, and cheese.
Fans hoping for a morning meal with the perfect melt should look no further than the Grilled Cheese breakfast sandwich. The dish is made with Swiss and American cheese melted on an egg with the choice of bacon or sausage on toasted sourdough. Unlike many fast food chains that began offering breakfast items all day, Carl's Jr. customers only have until 10:30 a.m. (hours may vary) to make it to the restaurant before the breakfast service ends.
8. Taco Bell
Breakfast burritos, quesadillas, and Crunchwraps are pretty much the only options for the morning crowd at Taco Bell. Although the restaurant doesn't have much variety, the Crunchwraps appears to be a hit with customers. The fast food chain offers Crunchwraps that come layered in a toasted tortilla with eggs, cheese, a hash brown, creamy jalapeño sauce, and a choice of bacon or sausage. There is also the Breakfast California Crunchwrap, which features guacamole and tomatoes along with the familiar ingredients.
Cinnabon lovers who don't want the hassle of going to the mall and are willing to compromise on the signature giant cinnamon roll may be interested in the sweeter side of Taco Bell's menu. Customers can choose from a two-pack or 12-pack of Cinnabon Delights, which are essentially donut holes filled with the signature Cinnabon cream cheese frosting and coated in cinnamon sugar. Cinnabon Delights flavored coffee is also available in hot or iced brews.
6. Burger King
The line of Croissan'wiches continues to be popular among Burger King goers with the option to order a fully loaded sandwich that includes eggs, cheese, bacon, sausage, and ham on a croissant. Customers who aren't looking to have a feast for breakfast may want to try the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'wich. The breakfast item features a juicy patty and the ideal cheese melt, which is impressive during the morning rush when it is easy to overcook items. The only downside is there is a chance you may unwrap a lopsided Croissan'wich that will need to be realigned before eating.
While the flavor is guaranteed for the Croissan'wich lineup at Burger King, the fast food chain often changes its other breakfast menu items. In November 2023, Burger King began testing the Breakfast Grill'wich sandwich in select markets, but the item has yet to make its nationwide debut. Due to the frequent changes, customers may not always see the same options during their morning visit, so ordering from a revised menu may be a hassle for those in a rush.
5. Tim Hortons
At Tim Hortons, early risers get the chance to put a spin on the typical BLT with a B.E.L.T. bagel. Those looking for lighter breakfast options can try the avocado toast or Omelette Bites, which just returned to the Canadian-based chain in January. The item is available in two flavors, bacon and cheese or spinach and egg white. Customers can either order two Omelette Bites of the same flavor or request one of each.
Tim Hortons is a great place to grab the first coffee of the day, but the restaurant also has a rich and delicious hot chocolate that should not be overlooked. Along with a medley of donuts, the signature Timbits donut holes, and bagels, the fast food chain uniquely serves a pretzel bagel that is crispy and chewy in all the right places. Although customers have the option to top the bagel with spreads like cream cheese or jam, choosing butter will leave you believing you ate a soft pretzel rather than a bagel. It's a popular item sought after by fans of the chain, but some stores have discontinued it, though customers have been lucky enough to find locations that continue to sell the bagel. Depending on the location, some Tim Hortons may not offer certain breakfast items, so it can't slot any higher than this in our ranking.
4. Panera Bread
Panera bread, endearingly called Panera by loyal customers, offers an impressive mixture of savory and light breakfast options. The fast food chain serves an upgraded version of the typical breakfast sandwich by nixing the English muffin for a ciabatta or brioche roll. The breakfast menu also acknowledges bagel lovers who can choose between ham, egg, and white cheddar cheese on Cinnamon Crunch Bagel, or sausage, egg, and American cheese on asiago bagel. Those looking for a bagel sandwich with fewer calories may consider the Avocado, Egg White, Spinach, and Cheese on Multigrain Bagel Flat, which comes in at 340 calories.
Customers who prefer something other than a breakfast sandwich can choose from baked egg souffles and an assortment of baked goods. The Steel Cut Oatmeal with Strawberries and Pecans, which feature a cinnamon crunch topping, offers a healthy yet filling alternative. Customers can also add almonds and blueberries to the oatmeal for an additional cost. Those looking for an even lighter breakfast have the option of ordering the Greek Yogurt with Mixed Berries Parfai, or a seasonal fruit cup, which are 250 calories and 60 calories, respectively. The options and flavors are elite here.
3. Dunkin'
Dunkin' continues to come up with innovative ways to keep its menu fresh and its customers interested. Their mini stuffed bagel minis may not live up to the hype, but you can't go wrong with a fresh donut to kick off the day. The breakfast menu offers a variety of options that are mostly full of winners when it comes to taste. The Wake-Up Wrap offers a light and satisfying way to start the day without leaving you feeling stuffed 20 minutes into work. The turkey sausage, egg, and cheese Wake-Up Wrap offers a welcomed poultry meat option compared to most fast food restaurants which typically only offer beef or pork.
Dunkin' is, of course, best known for its selection of baked goods (mostly donuts), bagels, wraps, breakfast sandwiches, and its signature Munchkins donut holes. The restaurant also manages to stand out from other fast food chains thanks to its avocado toast. The item, which was introduced to the menu in February 2021, features an avocado spread topped with everything bagel seasoning on toasted sourdough bread. Dunkin has since tried to remix the item by adding ingredients like tomatoes and crumbled bacon. While it isn't that picturesque avocado toast that is typically posted on Instagram, it has plenty of flavor and costs less than $5 — more than enough to land a top three spot.
2. Chick-fil-A
Between the fluffy egg and the savory chicken saddled in between a Chick-fil-A breakfast biscuit, quality over quantity makes the fast food chain's menu top tier. Despite not having a large menu, the dishes featured make up for the numbers in flavor. The Spicy Chicken Biscuit gives you everything you never knew you wanted in a breakfast sandwich. The buttery biscuit is the perfect choice to hold the plump chicken in place. Although the biscuit is soft and flaky, it won't get stuck to the roof of the mouth or turn into mush when adding your favorite Chick-fil-A sauce. The fast food chain also offers a burrito featuring eggs, cheese, hash browns, and a choice of meat. Customers can choose from sliced chicken nuggets, grilled chicken, spicy chicken, bacon, or sausage. Along with breakfast sandwiches and wraps, Chick-fil-A also serves a bowl version of its burrito.
However, savory meals are not the only options available on the breakfast menu. Customers can order the Egg White Grill, Greek yogurt, or a fruit cup. In August 2022, the chain tried to introduce Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites in select markets, but the item never became a staple on the nationwide menu. Although new items may struggle to be a hit with customers, there are plenty of stars on the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu that keep fans coming back.
1. McDonald's
The McMuffin is synonymous with McDonald's breakfast and has remained one of the most popular items for early risers since its 1972 introduction. The restaurant has since reimagined the McMuffin, expanded its breakfast options, and even encouraged patrons to hack their menu. While some customers gravitate toward handheld foods, the Big Breakfast is definitely one of the many stars on the menu. The platter comes with eggs, sausage, hash browns, and a biscuit. Customers can also add on the fast food chain's famous hotcakes as a sweet treat but don't forget to spread on plenty of butter before digging in for a savory twist. The Fruit and Maple Oatmeal offers a lighter breakfast option and is topped with apples and a cranberry raisin blend.
In January 2022, McDonald's allowed customers to order fan-inspired menu hacks. One such hack was the Hash Brown McMuffin, which consisted of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and a hash brown on the side. It was then up to the customer to build the meal and add the hash brown to the breakfast sandwich. This particular hack was quite tasty thanks to the extra crunch from the crispy hash brown. Although the company's fan-inspired hacks were available for a limited time, customers can still hack the McDonald's menu on their own. Mickey D's lovers simply have to order the items necessary to put their unique spin on their favorite meal. With so many delicious options to do so, it's no wonder why the Golden Arches are our No. 1 fast food breakfast go-to.
Methodology
When it comes to determining a great fast food breakfast menu, flavor is a key factor, but it is also nice to have options to choose from. Whether the customer prefers a light start, a hearty dish, or a healthy alternative, it's important to have diversity when selecting the first meal of the day. The selections were based on personal experiences, recommendations, observations of the available items on the fast food chain menus, and reviews from blogs and social media threads from passionate patrons, who shared their raw opinions about the items on various breakfast menus.