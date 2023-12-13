Upgrade The Classic BLT With A Filet Of Baked Salmon

As we mentioned, it couldn't be easier to incorporate a salmon filet into your BLT. Unless you're making a host of these sandwiches, you'll want to start with a somewhat skinny filet, as it needs to fit between your bread. But you have a few different options here — you can use a hoagie roll and try to fit the entire filet on one BLT, or you can use sourdough, ciabatta, white bread, wheat bread, or croissants and cut off any of your cooked fish that doesn't quite fit. To bake your salmon, simply coat it with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and stick it in the oven on a baking sheet. If your filets come with the skin on, you may want to remove it ahead of time, so that your fish has the same texture throughout going into your sandwiches. You'll likely also want to keep the seasonings simple at this step, as there will be more flavor elements involved later on.

Since we know that lemon works beautifully on fish, you can try making a lemon aioli to spread on your sandwiches instead of the basic mayo. All it takes is mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper, and potentially a little herbs mixed in. When it comes time to assemble your BLT, add your fish filet on last, and top everything off with your last slice of aioli-covered bread.