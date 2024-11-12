Make Your Own Breakfast Tacos At McDonalds With This Clever Hack
In the early 1970s, Herb Peterson, an entrepreneurial man on the California coast decided that his McDonald's needed exciting breakfast offerings to stand out from its competition. A few years later, the Egg McMuffin became a national staple, and by 1977, McDonald's launched a breakfast line including hotcakes, toasted English muffins, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, and a danish.
Today, we're introducing you to a completely new breakfast item by combining four McDonald's staples to create sweet and savory breakfast tacos. All you need to do is order the Big Breakfast with Hotcakes, which comes with three hotcakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, and a biscuit for around $7. From there, you'll use the hotcakes as the taco shells, then cut your sausage, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns, into three equally sized strips. The geometrically shaped eggs and hashbrowns may turn some people off, but one thing's for certain: Both items lend themselves beautifully to this breakfast hack. Once you have all your breakfast taco fillings in place, use the maple syrup to give your dish a healthy drizzle of sweetness.
McDonald's breakfast taco construction tips
The Big Breakfast with Hotcakes is perfect for people who don't mind a little sweet with their savory. However, you don't have to stick to these fillings. You have the option to order your hotcakes on their own, which means you can put together a taco with your preferred sides, like hashbrowns, bacon, and eggs. Even though the menu doesn't technically include things like eggs, sausage, or bacon listed in the sides section, some inquisitive customers have found you can still order them on their own. Another way to experiment with these deliciously fluffy tacos is to try a tangy sauce or hot sauce like McDonald's honey mustard sauce or spicy buffalo sauce.
If you do go the Big Breakfast with Hotcakes route, you'll notice the included biscuit sitting all sad and lonely in the corner. You can either use it to sop up any tasty taco spillage, or better yet, save the biscuit to make yourself a delicious breakfast sandwich the next morning.