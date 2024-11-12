Make Your Own Breakfast Tacos At McDonalds With This Clever Hack

In the early 1970s, Herb Peterson, an entrepreneurial man on the California coast decided that his McDonald's needed exciting breakfast offerings to stand out from its competition. A few years later, the Egg McMuffin became a national staple, and by 1977, McDonald's launched a breakfast line including hotcakes, toasted English muffins, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, and a danish.

Today, we're introducing you to a completely new breakfast item by combining four McDonald's staples to create sweet and savory breakfast tacos. All you need to do is order the Big Breakfast with Hotcakes, which comes with three hotcakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, and a biscuit for around $7. From there, you'll use the hotcakes as the taco shells, then cut your sausage, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns, into three equally sized strips. The geometrically shaped eggs and hashbrowns may turn some people off, but one thing's for certain: Both items lend themselves beautifully to this breakfast hack. Once you have all your breakfast taco fillings in place, use the maple syrup to give your dish a healthy drizzle of sweetness.

