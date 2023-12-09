Save Your Fast Food Biscuits For Buttery Breakfast Sandwiches The Next Morning

Do you have leftover biscuits from last night's fast food dinner? Don't be so quick to toss them out or simply eat the extra bread on its own. Instead, use them for breakfast sandwiches. We're all about preventing food waste, so turning those extra biscuits into a breakfast sandwich is a great way to prevent them from being tossed in the trash. This will also get your breakfast on the table (or in a to-go bag for your commuter meal) much faster than making breakfast sandwiches from scratch with toast or homemade biscuits.

It doesn't matter if the biscuits are from Bojangles, Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or your favorite local bakery, the leftover bread is the perfect buttery vessel for any sort of breakfast sandwich. We've got some recipe suggestions, which we'll get into later, but if you want to include eggs on the sandwich, use stainless steel ring molds to make eggs that fit perfectly on the biscuit. You can use this tool for scrambled or easy sunny-side-up eggs. If you still have some fried chicken from last night's dinner, use those leftovers for a hearty chicken biscuit on its own, maybe with a squirt of honey for sweetness or a slice of cheddar cheese for sharpness.