11 Fast Food Breakfast Sandwiches, Ranked

What would mornings be without ooey, gooey breakfast sandwiches? What started as an on-the-move breakfast has morphed into a cherished morning routine. It's been said for eons that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but with that comes waking up early and a whole lot of planning. Luckily, breakfast doesn't always have to mean stacks of pancakes and platters of sausage links. Sometimes you just want to unwrap a salty sandwich without taking a seat. When there's no time for lounging, fast-food joints step in and whip up breakfast sandwiches of all shapes and sizes, some limited to early hours and some available whenever the doors are open.

It might have been McDonald's that popularized American breakfast sandwich culture with its beloved McMuffin in 1971, but that's not the only fast food chain serving up breakfast. Even if they sell widely different cuisines, fast-food corporations are forced to compete with each other, which means nearly every chain has some AM options. We've dabbled in the best fast-food breakfast menus, but what about specific sandwiches? Variety is key to a solid menu, but if the goal is the perfect affordable breakfast sandwich in under 10 minutes, we have to dive deep into the mechanics behind each establishment's breakfast sandwiches. I gave 11 different fast-food breakfast sandwiches a chance to determine the best of the ... fast.