Why Aren't There Any Taco Bell Locations In Mexico?

Us Mexicans love a novelty, especially when it comes directly from our neighbor to the north. From clothing brands to fast food chains, we welcome U.S. products with open arms and wallets. Case in point: When the first McDonald's opened in Mexico City in October 1985, people stood in long lines to get a taste. KFC has been around since the late 1960s, and just recently, I saw a new Popeyes branch opening with a line stretching around the block on one of the city's main avenues. However, there's one U.S.-based fast food purveyor that has not been able to take hold. Taco Bell has tried and failed twice to open locations in Mexico, mainly because Mexicans do not recognize or relate to the food the fast-food chain offers.

Taco Bell first tried to open a shop in Mexico City in 1992, before it became a global brand. People were curious so they went and tried the food, but didn't return. Taco Bell tried rebranding the items — instead of calling them tacos, it called them "tacostadas", a clever but misguided combination of the words taco and tostada. That didn't fly, as the item in question is not identified by Mexicans either as a taco or as a tostada. Taco Bell's food is a far cry from traditional recipes like tacos de carnitas, tacos al pastor, or something as simple as grilled street corn. Mexican historian Carlos Monsiváis nailed the issue when he said it was "like bringing ice to the Arctic" in Paula E. Morton's "Tortillas: A Cultural History."