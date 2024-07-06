Are All Of Starbucks' Breakfast Sandwiches Really Premade?

While the vast majority of people head to their local Starbucks with the sole intention of getting their fill of caffeine (or a tasty, blended drink to brighten their day), Starbucks offers up hot breakfast items, too, for the people who arrive hangry. From bacon, gouda, and egg breakfast sandwiches to ciabatta stacked sky-high with turkey, provolone, and a quick swipe of pesto, surprisingly, the beloved coffeehouse's food offerings can be pretty tasty. Although it'll work awesome in a pinch, the thing that you need to keep in mind when you order is that the sandwiches there aren't fresh.

"Fresh" as in they weren't pieced together by the barista using custom ingredients à la Subway. A lot of former and current Starbucks baristas, via Reddit, have testified to this: The sandwiches are shipped pre-packaged to each joint every day. Then, when they're ordered, the baristas simply zap them up to temperature in the oven and serve them to you on a tray. Does that mean the sandwiches aren't tasty? No! While they surely aren't mind-blowingly good, most people who have ever tasted their paninis and various sandwiches will tell you that they work great as an emergency pick-me-up.