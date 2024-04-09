If You Are Going To Buy A Breakfast Sandwich At Starbucks, Here's Our Top Pick

As evidenced by its new springy lavender oatmilk drinks and fancy hot honey-laced beverages, there's much more to Starbucks than plain coffee. But once you choose your ideal caffeinated (or non-caffeinated) drink, the chain has a plethora of food items to choose from as well, which it began selling as early as 2003. As you may expect from an international coffee house, Starbucks' breakfast items vary widely in quality — and we have plenty of opinions about why you may want to avoid the Classic Sausage Sandwich.

But if you are in the mood for a breakfast sandwich with your morning cup of joe, the Bacon, Gouda, & Egg is the one to go for in our opinion. Dare we say that the Bacon, Gouda, & Egg Sandwich is the only food item on the Starbucks menu that we actually crave? It's a different version of a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich than you'll find in a New York City bagel shop, for example, but surprisingly, that doesn't mean it's any less delicious.

The sandwich features applewood-smoked bacon, melted, aged Gouda, and a Parmesan, cage-free egg frittata on an artisan roll — and it came in at number one in our ranking of all the Starbucks hot breakfast items. But you don't just have to take our word for it. In a survey Tasting Table conducted, this sandwich nabbed the top spot as well, with 38.1% of those polled choosing it as their favorite Starbucks breakfast item.