Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Starbucks' Classic Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Starbucks has a lot of options for breakfast foods, almost too many one might say, and with so many different things to make, it's hard to get all of them right. Starbucks has over a dozen pastries that range from totally forgettable to quite good, and that's before you factor in prepackaged items like granola bars, and all of its hot foods. With so many choices it can be easy to default to a classic option. Maybe a big chain like Starbucks will mess up something that takes a lot of work like puff pastry, but surely some sausage slapped between sliced English muffins will at least be decent? Unfortunately, our ranking of every Starbucks hot breakfast item showed that classic isn't always best.

When we tried Starbucks Sausage, Cheddar, & Egg Sandwich we found a limp breakfast item that barely justified its own existence. The breakfast sandwich was off in both texture and flavor, with a weirdly spongy, gummy English muffin holding in a tasteless egg and sausage combination that was more salt than anything. Furthermore, it's an eating experience that gets worse with each bite. As the sandwich cools, what little crispy texture it gets from heating completely disappears, and all the ingredients blend together into an indistinguishable, squishy mass. Since there are considerably better breakfast sandwiches at Starbucks (like our top choice: the Bacon, Gouda, & Egg Sandwich), there really is just no reason to bother with the Sausage, Cheddar, & Egg abomination.