[EMBARGO Until 3/26 At 7am EST] Starbucks Reserve Adds 2 Hot Honey Items To Its US Menus

Beyond the two new drinks, there will be plenty more hot honey goodness to explore at Starbucks in the near future. If you visit a Reserve Roastery, you can also add the fiery condiment to a variety of its snacks, including Salame Piccante Pizza, Margherita Pizza, and Pancetta & Avocado Toast. Plus, per the press release, the chain is hinting that a new spicy treat or drink may be widely available at its regular stores sometime this spring (perhaps confirming recent rumors that Starbucks is adding spicy Lemonade Refreshers).

And if you're curious about the method behind the (hot honey) madness, you'll be able to learn more at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and the Reserve Store at the Empire State Building. The "It Started Here First" experience allows you to try making some of the chain's drinks and cocktails (for $60 per person at the Empire State location), which will soon include the Hot Honey Affogato.

Also on the experience's lineup is the Oleato Deconstructed, an olive oil and lemon-laced beverage which made its debut on the chain's menu in 2023. Whether the new sweet and spicy "swicy" trend will stick around on Starbucks' menu long-term is yet to be determined, but considering that infusing cocktails is one of our favorite ways to use hot honey, we're intrigued by these new spring items.