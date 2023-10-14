The Origins Of Gelato Date Back Longer Than You Might Expect

The word gelato, meaning "ice cream" in Italian, originally comes from the Latin word for frozen. But the temperature at which it is served is one of the least interesting things about this complex, centuries-old treat.

Gelato has ⅔ less butterfat than ice cream, yet boasts a denser thickness due to the fact that it is slow-churned rather than whipped. As a result, the creamy treat cascades into waves, mountains, and intoxicating ripples behind the glass display cases at the gelato shop. Indeed, gelato's long and (literally) colorful history is characterized by a dedication to craftsmanship. "Artigianale" (or artisanal) gelato was inspired by the European Slow Food Movement, a reaction to the increasing popularity of fast food in the 1980s. A product made with artificial colors or stabilizers, argue purists, is not gelato at all. Powders, freeze-dried mixes, and concentrates don't make the cut. Many gelato makers today maintain this piety to high-quality, in-season ingredients, like locally purchased produce, hand-roasted nuts, and milk and eggs from small farms.

Near Bologna, Anzola dell'Emilia is the home of Gelato Museum Carpigiani, a space dedicated to this beloved treat's history. "It took centuries to get to the sublime perfection of this product," Luciana Polliotti, the museum's curator, told Italy Magazine. "The museum is important because it gives a cultural identity to [gelato makers] and to everybody who loves gelato." Seems like a lot of hype? It is — and it's well-deserved. This rich treat has a rich history.