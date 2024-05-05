What Exactly Is A Handcrafted Drink From Starbucks?

There are a couple of different drinks sold at Starbucks that aren't considered a handcrafted drink. The first set is sort of obvious, because it's those bottled and canned drinks available in the coolers, like the bottles of water and packaged frappuccino beverages that are also available at some grocery stores. Perhaps more surprising drinks that require a little work from your favorite barista but aren't considered handcrafted are hot brewed coffee and tea, likely because it just requires the liquid to be poured into a cup and served.

So while there are plenty of handcrafted drinks available at Starbucks, the majority of its food like the breakfast sandwiches, and the avocado spread you might want to skip, are prepackaged. This goes for the bakery items such as muffins and scones and the bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches that arrive at the store frozen. Sure, the barista might have to put it in the oven to warm it up but they aren't frying up eggs or mixing dough.

