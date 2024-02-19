Why You May Want To Skip Out On Buying Starbucks Avocado Spread

Beyond Frappuccinos and lattes, Starbucks offers a wide range of delicious treats. From pastries to cake pops to sandwiches and everything in between, there's something to suit anyone's appetite. Yet, of the many drool-worthy offerings, there's one menu item that has mixed reviews, and that's the avocado spread. You might want to think twice before requesting the 95-cent container, as this product has divided the masses.

Despite its name, Starbucks' avocado spread isn't really suited for spreading. While some fans initially rejoiced at the addition of the product as a way to craft their own avocado toasts (or bagels) at home or work, texture quickly became an issue for many. Unlike freshly mashed avocados, the spread is actually closer to a puree than anything else. It's too smooth and runny texturally, and instead of healthy looking chunks of avocado, is on the gloopy side. In essence, the texture is off, which can have a massive role in how the spread is perceived as a whole.

A medley of Hass avocados, lime juice, sea salt, onion, garlic, and jalapeño pepper, it seems it's the balance of the spread that turns folks off — not only texturally, but also in its aesthetic differences. Unlike the pale green hue of a just-smashed avocado, Starbucks' avocado spread is significantly darker.