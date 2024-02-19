Why You May Want To Skip Out On Buying Starbucks Avocado Spread
Beyond Frappuccinos and lattes, Starbucks offers a wide range of delicious treats. From pastries to cake pops to sandwiches and everything in between, there's something to suit anyone's appetite. Yet, of the many drool-worthy offerings, there's one menu item that has mixed reviews, and that's the avocado spread. You might want to think twice before requesting the 95-cent container, as this product has divided the masses.
Despite its name, Starbucks' avocado spread isn't really suited for spreading. While some fans initially rejoiced at the addition of the product as a way to craft their own avocado toasts (or bagels) at home or work, texture quickly became an issue for many. Unlike freshly mashed avocados, the spread is actually closer to a puree than anything else. It's too smooth and runny texturally, and instead of healthy looking chunks of avocado, is on the gloopy side. In essence, the texture is off, which can have a massive role in how the spread is perceived as a whole.
A medley of Hass avocados, lime juice, sea salt, onion, garlic, and jalapeño pepper, it seems it's the balance of the spread that turns folks off — not only texturally, but also in its aesthetic differences. Unlike the pale green hue of a just-smashed avocado, Starbucks' avocado spread is significantly darker.
Adjust your expectations, but ever so slightly
Starbucks' avocado spread looks, tastes, and feels different from that of a mashed avocado. But, that's not necessarily a bad thing. If texture isn't a deal-breaker, then flavor is definitely the spread's best feature. Boasting zest and tang, it offers a boldness that rivals that of a buttery-meets-grassy avocado. The flavorful spread might even save you the trouble of revamping a DIY avocado toast any further.
Despite that, you could use the avocado spread to spruce up plain bagels or croissants, since the serving size is only a few tablespoons, another issue is that you might need a few containers to effectively coat the entirety of a baked good. As a result, the spread doesn't provide you with the most bang for your buck. More costly than purchasing a fresh avocado, but with less to enjoy, it's worth carefully considering prior to adding to your order. However, it is a nice option to have when you can't be bothered to buy, mash, and pack your own avocado.
Ultimately, Starbucks' avocado spread proves better when used as an addition to breakfast wraps or lunchtime sandwiches. From a textural standpoint, though, it's best as a dip for dunking chips or the crackers in Starbucks' signature protein boxes. Regardless of how you plan to use the avocado spread, whether or not it's worth your while depends on preference. Stock up or skip, it's up to you.