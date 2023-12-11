14 Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks You'll Find Across The World
Starbucks charges a pretty penny for most of its espresso drinks, but many customers are willing to pay it in return for the brand's ubiquity, accessibility, and the ability to customize any drink Starbucks makes to your heart's content. That being said, some customizations will drive the price of an average Starbucks drink way up, like the Super Venti Flat White with coconut milk and 170 espresso shots ordered by William Lewis, Jr. for $148.99.
Though that order might be a once in a lifetime exception, there are some regular menu and secret menu items that are still pretty hard on your wallet, but most are worth the price. We looked into the most expensive Starbucks drinks you can create or order around the world; whether it's secret items you may have never heard of, surprisingly upscale Frappuccinos, or even just regular yet shockingly high-cost lattes in various parts of the world, some of these drinks might really surprise you.
For the most current prices available for U.S. orders, especially focusing on urban areas, we used a Starbucks app in Los Angeles to figure out what these drinks would cost in that region and input those prices. Depending on where you live, the prices for the following drinks may be slightly lower or higher, as costs for Starbucks coffee drinks in the U.S. can vary widely by city and region.
Hocus Pocus Frappuccino — $13.90
Everyone's heard of pumpkin spiced lattes, but did you know that in the fall, Starbucks' secret menu also contains several Halloween specials? The Hocus Pocus Frappuccino, meant to honor the famous witchy Sanderson sisters of the 90s classic movie "Hocus Pocus", comes out to around $13.90 per order. Though as with most Starbucks drinks, the price does vary quite a bit depending on your location, with $13.90 being more reflective of high cost of living cities. You can actually ask for three different versions of the Frappuccino, each meant to represent a different sister.
To get a taste of Winifred, order a green tea Frappuccino with one pump of white mocha, one of peppermint syrup, whipped cream, and crushed strawberry. Mary's Hocus Pocus Frappuccino has a little more of a chocolate taste, as it's based on a strawberries and cream Frappuccino with sweetener instead of white mocha, as well as a mocha drizzle and strawberry puree. Lastly, the berry-flavored Sarah Sanderson Frappuccino is a violet drink with extra berries and a substitution of soy milk instead of coconut milk, topped off with whipped cream and ginger powder.
Churro Frappuccino — $10.25
What if you could get the sweet, cinnamon flavor of a classic deep-fried Mexican churro in your Starbucks drink? Well, for $10.25, you can simply by ordering a Churro Frappuccino. Add 1½ pumps of both cinnamon dolce syrup and white mocha sauce to a Venti Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino, as well as cinnamon, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle.
This combination of flavors calls to mind the warm and sweet flavor of a churro, a fried dough dessert originating in Spain and then exported to Latin America, usually topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon, though there are plenty of regional variations. For example, churros in Cuba are often flavored with guava, a reflection of the tropical fruit's popularity on the island. On the other hand, you may find melted cheese in Uruguayan churros. However, the caramel and vanilla flavors in this Starbucks secret menu drink resemble some of the most popular fillings you can order in your churro in most parts of the world.
Trenta Cold Brew With All the Customizations — Price Varies
As far as standard Starbucks drinks that you can customize to be incredibly expensive, a Trenta cold brew will fit in a lot of pricy extras. You can ask for a Trenta cold brew with up to twelve shots ($1.25 each), sprinkles, and all the syrups and sauces you could possibly imagine. This special made-to-order drink will definitely end up running you over $20, and depending on how much sweetness you can stomach, possibly significantly more.
If, for some reason, you're looking to run up your tab in this way, keep in mind that cold foam is one of the priciest add-on options you can order at Starbucks. However, if you follow scientific recommendations and want to limit the amount of caffeine you put in your body for health reasons, you may be interested to know that the FDA recommends no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, which comes out to around six espresso shots. Considering that Starbucks already puts two espresso shots in most of its warm drinks — and three shots in many of its iced drinks — this means you should probably stick to a maximum of three to four extra shots when ordering your cold brew.
Betty White Frappuccino — $11
After an 82-year-long career in Hollywood, one of the most iconic actresses and comedians of all time, Betty White, passed away in 2021 at the age of 99. In honor of this beloved "Golden Girl," a secret Starbucks menu item began making the rounds to be copied by fans all over the world. To get the Betty White Frappuccino, order the Venti white chocolate Frappuccino with a few expensive add-ons, including syrups for $0.80, caramel drizzle for $0.60, coconut milk substitution for $0.70, caramel crunch topping for $0.50.
Frappuccinos are always the most costly class of drinks at Starbucks, so it's no surprise that this customized version of one cost around $11, depending on where you order it as well. In true "Golden Girls" fashion, this particular treat has cheesecake-like flavors meant to pay homage to the classic dessert the women would always indulge in while chatting around the kitchen table. Order a Betty White Frappuccino, and it will make you feel like you're joining Rose, Dorothy, Blanche, and Sofia for one of their hilarious gossip and storytelling sessions in Miami.
Fall in a Cup Frappuccino — $11.60
Is it possible fall flavors are so expensive because they're so popular? Starbucks seems to have an unusually high amount of specialty fall-flavored coffees, as well as fall-inspired secret menu items. After all, as the weather starts to get a bit chillier, what feels better than drinking a sweet, warm cup of coffee? In any case, if the incredibly popular (and derided) Pumpkin Spice Latte isn't enough for you, you can now order another secret menu drink that's meant to evoke changing leaves and brisk, windy weather — Fall in a Cup Frappuccino. This Starbucks drink will run you around $11.60 in total.
It's based on the Venti Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, which is already expensive ($8.75 in LA), then adds a pump of caramel and two pumps of chai for some luxurious extras. For people who love pumpkin spice but have started to feel like that particular Starbucks latte is overexposed, this secret menu alternative gives you a — no pun intended — pumped-up version to try.
Candy Apple Latte - $10.85
The fall specials tend to be quite expensive — but perhaps that's because they're also some of the most delicious. You might already be a fan of Starbucks' Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, but if you want to make it a little sweeter — in fact, almost exactly like a candy apple — you can customize this drink with a special, secret order.
Coined the Candy Apple Latte, it retails for $10.85 for a Venti version in Los Angeles. Essentially, you start by ordering a Venti Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and then add in dark caramel and vanilla sweet cream cold foam. This second ingredient alone tacks on $1.25, as we've previously discussed that cold foam is by far one of the most expensive add-ons you can order at Starbucks. For coffee drinkers who want to feel like a kid again, this sweet and slightly tart latte may be the order you've been craving.
Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino — $10+
A Venti Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino costs $8.75, meaning just one extra shot will get you over the $10 line, and any syrups, toppings, or sprinkles will run up the cost of this coffee drink way beyond that. The dusting of cookie crumbs provides a real treat for customers who seem to love the comforting flavors, as this drink ranks as #16 in the most popular Starbucks Frappuccinos. Additional ingredients mixed into the coffee include three mocha sauce pumps, mocha drizzle, and whipped cream to top up the usual Frappuccino chips and pumps.
This is the perfect coffee for someone who likes dessert-like drinks but not excessively sweet concoctions. Unlike some of the more caramel-heavy coffees available at Starbucks, the flavors of a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino fall more in line with chocolate or cookies rather than incredibly sugary treats. Like the desserts it emulates, you should know that this particular Frappuccino may also mess up your diet, as it contains a whopping 590 calories per Venti drink.
Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino — $10+
Starbucks customers who have a big sweet tooth and money to spend may want to take a look at the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, which is several times sweeter than the previous item on this list. Like most Frappuccinos, this one also starts at $8.75 for a Venti size in many places around the U.S., especially large cities and high cost of living areas. Add on some toppings and you're easily looking at an over $10 bill for this delicious and milkshake-like coffee drink.
The Frappuccino generally comes with six New Dark Caramel Sauce pumps, caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and caramel crunch topping on top of four Frappuccino Roast pumps. Besides potentially being one of the most intensely caramel-flavored drinks on the entire Starbucks menu, this Frappuccino may also give you a sugar rush with 78 grams of sugar in the mix. Between the caffeine and sugar it contains, the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino will most certainly have you wide awake after just one drink.
Tall Latte in Switzerland — $7.17
Switzerland's great economy and high salaries make it a wonderful place to live, as well as one of the most expensive countries in the world. This means the local Starbucks stores have some of the priciest drinks on earth. Even something as simple as a classic tall latte costs $7.17. If you want to know where you can expect to pay the most money in the world for any Starbucks coffee, it's here. You can only imagine how much more expensive the rest of the Starbucks menu is near the Swiss Alps.
Even so, the international coffee chain seems to be pretty popular among local people, as it ranks near the top for Starbucks locations per 100,000 people, taking the 20th spot in a worldwide list. For its population of 8.4 million people, Switzerland has 61 Starbucks locations, many concentrated in major cities like Geneva, Lucerne, Zurich, Lausanne, and Bern. The next time you take a holiday to go hiking or skiing across the beautiful Swiss landscapes, make sure you have enough money on you to replenish your energy reserves at the local Starbucks — you're going to need it.
Tall Latte in Denmark — $6.55
Denmark is known for several things, including consistently ranking among the happiest, and most expensive, countries in the world. When you stop by your local Danish Starbucks, this higher cost of living will be readily apparent, as a basic tall latte will cost $6.55. You're most likely to find a Starbucks location in the capital of Copenhagen, which has ten stores, meaning it hosts more than half of the country's total locations. There are two more in Aarhus, and seven distributed between other Danish cities. However, the popularity of a local chain called Baresso has prevented the Seattle-based chain from expanding any further.
Both Denmark and Switzerland are so much more expensive than the next nation on the list (Finland, with $5.67 for a Tall Latte) that they were worth mentioning as providing some of the most expensive Starbucks coffees in the world. If you're wondering which country is the cheapest, that would be Turkey, where the price of a tall latte will come out to $1.31, a price at which you'll be lucky to find even a simple black coffee in the United States these days.
Nitro Cold Brew Float at the New York Reserve Roastery — $12
For some truly next-level and relatively pricey drinks, you might want to check out the menus at the Starbucks Reserve stores. If you haven't heard of these rare locations, Reserve Roasteries are where top-notch baristas experiment with unique flavors, crafting innovative espresso and other coffee drinks that may at some point premiere in other stores or remain isolated to these few locations.
As of 2023, Starbucks now has seven Reserve locations in six cities throughout the world; one in Seattle, the company's home base, two in New York, and the rest in Chicago, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Milan. Each of them serves a unique menu of drinks and food you won't necessarily get in most stores. The Cold Brew Float at the New York location starts at $11 and comes out to $12 with Nitro in it, making this simple-seeming drink one of the priciest ones on the reserve menu. The Nitro stands for nitrogen, and the infusion of nitrogen lends the cold brew a creamy texture as well as an added sweetness for those who find a regular cold brew too bitter.
Stracciatella Gelato Shake in Milan — $10
No country is better known for espresso than Italy, so naturally, the Starbucks Reserve location in Milan is currently serving some of the most delicious coffee drinks on the planet. A lot of the coffees here also include other internationally famous Italian specialties, like gelato. The Stracciatella Gelato Shake, made with fior di latte gelato, is one of the most expensive such specialties on the menu, costing $10 without any add-ons. Fior di latte gelato is known for its milky, creamy, delicate taste with subtle floral notes present in the mixture. The baristas top this gelato drink with dark chocolate flakes and chocolate curls, making it one incredibly rich, smooth milkshake.
If you want a shake like this, but the fior di latte flavor isn't for you, you can also try one of the other gelato shakes offered. Choose between the Caffe Gelato Shake, which retains a lot of the original coffee flavor by combining a cold brew with a splash of cocoa, or the Choco Caffe Gelato Shake, which infuses chocolate sauce into coffee cream gelato, giving customers an indulgent chocolate-flavored treat. You can also choose to skip the coffee part of the shake altogether in the Choco Caffe Gelato Shake.
Nitro Cold Brew Float in Tokyo — $7
The Nitro Cold Brew Float served in the Starbucks Reserve in Tokyo will run you anywhere from 1,030 to 1,070 Yen, or $6.81 to $7.08. Though this coffee is served in a store in one of the most expensive cities in the world, it still runs almost half the price of the same coffee in New York — and unlike NYC, that's with tax included. Perhaps that's a great indicator of how expensive New York truly is on a global scale.
When you look at the rest of the Starbucks specialties in this Tokyo location, whether online or in person, be warned that a translating app may be needed. In addition to the high-quality coffee you can get here, you're also paying for the location's amazing environment. The store has four floors, one of which gives you unparalleled views overlooking the Japanese capital from Meguro City. Walk in and marvel at the warm-hued interior design with high ceilings, themed walls (like the teacup and card wall), and dedicated cold brew silos where some of the best baristas in the country will fix you your favorite cup of coffee.
Affogato Nitro Cold Brew — $9.50
In addition to the two other gelato drinks in Milan's Starbucks store that sell for the same price as the Stracciatella Gelato Shake, the next most expensive drink is the uniquely Italian take on a Nitro Cold Brew — making it an affogato. This requires taking two scoops of fior di latte ice cream and floating them on the top of a standard Nitro Cold Brew, which will run you $9.50.
This specific Affogato Nitro Cold Brew may be unique to the city's Starbucks Reserve, but affogato in general is enjoyed all over Italy, and anywhere the Italian diaspora has exported the drink as well. Usually, Italians will make it by pouring espresso over gelato. The heat of the coffee melts the cold gelato, while the sweetness of the ice cream counteracts the bitterness of the espresso shot poured over it, creating a beautifully balanced beverage and dessert.