14 Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks You'll Find Across The World

Starbucks charges a pretty penny for most of its espresso drinks, but many customers are willing to pay it in return for the brand's ubiquity, accessibility, and the ability to customize any drink Starbucks makes to your heart's content. That being said, some customizations will drive the price of an average Starbucks drink way up, like the Super Venti Flat White with coconut milk and 170 espresso shots ordered by William Lewis, Jr. for $148.99.

Though that order might be a once in a lifetime exception, there are some regular menu and secret menu items that are still pretty hard on your wallet, but most are worth the price. We looked into the most expensive Starbucks drinks you can create or order around the world; whether it's secret items you may have never heard of, surprisingly upscale Frappuccinos, or even just regular yet shockingly high-cost lattes in various parts of the world, some of these drinks might really surprise you.

For the most current prices available for U.S. orders, especially focusing on urban areas, we used a Starbucks app in Los Angeles to figure out what these drinks would cost in that region and input those prices. Depending on where you live, the prices for the following drinks may be slightly lower or higher, as costs for Starbucks coffee drinks in the U.S. can vary widely by city and region.