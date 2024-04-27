Your Breakfast Bagel Isn't Complete Until You Add An Egg In The Hole

Nothing gets the day started quite like a bagel, especially if you're making it a true breakfast sandwich. Whether you fill up an everything bagel with avocado or opt for a plain one with smoked salmon and cream cheese, chances are that an egg will make its way on there. No bagel sandwich is complete without it — and it's even better when the egg fits perfectly into the bagel hole.

When buttering up a bagel and laying down the ingredients, you work around the middle. With an egg however, it's impossible for it to not cover the bagel hole, so you might as well embrace it. Cracking an egg in the hole leaves more room for other ingredients on the bagel and gives the center of the bagel a rich, tasty touch. The yolk and whites spill over onto the bagel, too, so you'll get the eggy flavor in each bite.

For a quick breakfast, cut a store-bought bagel in half and widen the hole in the middle if you need to — 2 inches is a good width. Place one bagel half face down onto a hot, greased skillet and crack an egg in the center. Let it cook for a few minutes, then repeat with the other half. If you prefer to bake them, place the halves on a greased, parchment paper-lined baking sheet and crack an egg in each one. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for eight minutes for a runny egg, and about 10 for a solid one.