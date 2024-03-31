The Store-Bought Bagel Brand That Tastes Just Like The Ones From New York

On par with pizza and deli sandwiches, bagels are undoubtedly one of New York's most iconic foods. They set the gold standard for taste and texture that store-bought bagel brands outside of New York all try to emulate. While store-bought bagels are often a last resort for bagel lovers, the countless options lining grocery store aisles are a testament to their popularity as a quick, convenient staple.

Food reporters, bloggers, and Redditors have all entered the debate as to which store-bought bagel comes the closest to the hard, shiny exterior and chewy, soft interior of a great New York bagel. It's fitting, then, that the one that tastes just like the ones from New York, comes from a New York-based bagel company: Ray's New York Bagels. They're so good that we voted them the winner in our taste test of 14 store-bought bagel brands.

Opening in 1999, Ray's New York Bagels prepares their bagels out of a New York factory, with New York-based ingredients, using authentic New York-style cooking methods. In case you've never been to the back of a bagel shop, the cooking method that accounts for a bagel's textural contrast is boiling. While many store-bought brands opt for steaming their bagels, Ray's boils bagels in New York's uniquely mineral-light water, which according to Ray's owners and most proud New Yorkers, is the reason the crumb is so soft and chewy.