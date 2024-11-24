Fast Food Hash Browns, Ranked Worst To Best

Nothing hits the spot like a delicious serving of hash browns to start your morning off right. Many people, including myself, love the convenience of picking up hash browns from a fast food restaurant as a quick snack. They tend to be cheap, easy to eat, and satisfying.

Advertisement

Now, hash browns in general have been around for a long time. Their history dates back to at least the late 1800s, and they have been a staple at many diners and breakfast restaurants. As for their presence in fast food restaurants, that's a different story. It wasn't until 1977 that McDonald's began serving hash browns on its breakfast menu. After that, other fast food spots followed suit — but not that much quickly after. Chick-fil-A jumped in about10 years later, introducing its hash browns in 1989. Dunkin' didn't begin serving hash browns until 2008.

To this day, there aren't that many fast food restaurants that sell hash browns. Out of the six fast food restaurants that sell hash browns in my area, I was incredibly curious to see which one offered the best. I went ahead and picked up the smallest hash browns size from Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin', McDonald's, Taco Bell, and White Castle. With my own rating scale of crispiness, oiliness, flavor, texture, and amount given per serving, I conducted a thorough tasting of each of these restaurant's hash browns and ranked them from worst to best. Here's how they fared.

Advertisement