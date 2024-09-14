The Popular Dunkin' Breakfast Item That Happens To Be Gluten-Free
Just because you're on a gluten-free diet doesn't mean you can't find something to order off the menu at Dunkin', nor do gluten-free recipes have to equate to a lack of flavor. Take hash browns, for example. Hash browns arrived on Dunkin's menu in 2008 and offer a tasty, gluten-free side that makes morning rush hours and afternoon slumps a bit more enjoyable. Made from potatoes farmed in the U.S. Northeast and Pacific Northwest, these golden discs of crispy deliciousness are conveniently sized and packaged to munch on in the car driving to work or stashed inside a homemade gluten-free sandwich for added flavor and texture.
While some Dunkin' visitors have taken to the socials to complain about over-oiled and over-cooked orders of hash browns and inconsistent crunch among the pieces, others appreciate the zesty seasoning and the option to order a savory food item off the historically sweet menu. It's always good to have options.
Convenience counts
When Dunkin' was in the process of finalizing the recipe for these hash browns, they sampled other seasonings like ranch but ultimately settled on a simpler, herby coating. Dunkin' has noted that its hash browns seasoning is a secret, but we do know that sage, parsley, and garlic are included. For those looking for a more indulgent order, Dunkin's loaded hash browns come covered in bacon bits and cheddar queso. Gluten-free visitors can also supplement orders of hash browns with Dunkin's Snackin' Bacon and omelet bites and a frozen matcha latte to wash it all down.
Granted, it is possible to make perfectly crispy hash browns at home, but when you're in a hurry or simply can't be bothered to handle potatoes, the quick option is almost as sweet as a glazed donut. Dunkin's breakfast menu is available all day, so you can get your hash brown fix as long as your neighborhood store is open.