The Popular Dunkin' Breakfast Item That Happens To Be Gluten-Free

Just because you're on a gluten-free diet doesn't mean you can't find something to order off the menu at Dunkin', nor do gluten-free recipes have to equate to a lack of flavor. Take hash browns, for example. Hash browns arrived on Dunkin's menu in 2008 and offer a tasty, gluten-free side that makes morning rush hours and afternoon slumps a bit more enjoyable. Made from potatoes farmed in the U.S. Northeast and Pacific Northwest, these golden discs of crispy deliciousness are conveniently sized and packaged to munch on in the car driving to work or stashed inside a homemade gluten-free sandwich for added flavor and texture.

While some Dunkin' visitors have taken to the socials to complain about over-oiled and over-cooked orders of hash browns and inconsistent crunch among the pieces, others appreciate the zesty seasoning and the option to order a savory food item off the historically sweet menu. It's always good to have options.