The Brand Behind Dunkin's Matcha Powder

Unless you scour ingredient lists for the items on all your favorite chains' menus, you likely don't know what goes into everything you order. And while it's not often worth the trouble of figuring out every last component, it can be helpful to know the source when it comes to matcha. For instance, Starbucks' matcha tea blend comes with sugar already included, so when ordering these beverages, you may want to scale back on any additional syrup pumps.

With Dunkin' Donuts we can go one step further and identify the actual brand of matcha the chain (most likely) uses. Similar to Starbucks, Dunkin' includes a matcha blend in its Iced Matcha Latte, which incorporates sugar, the concentrated green tea powder, and fruit pectin (a thickener). According to Jee Choe, beverage blogger at Oh How Civilized and certified tea sommelier, Dunkin' deploys Aiya Zen Cafe Blend Matcha in its beverages. While this hasn't been confirmed by the chain, alleged employees have also mentioned that their store uses blends from this brand. Aiya sells bags of its Sweetened Matcha Blend online, and their ingredient lists do match up exactly to what Dunkin' displays in its drinks.