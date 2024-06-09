How To Choose The Best Bamboo Whisk For Your Matcha

Traditionally called a chasen, the bamboo matcha whisks you've been ordering off Amazon are likely mass-produced somewhere outside of Japan. Originally, however, they came from a small bamboo village known as Takayama, where they were made by hand. The highest quality bamboo whisks are still made there to this day, with one of the 18 remaining "chasen masters" taking a single piece of bamboo and painstakingly splitting it into anywhere from 60 to 100 delicate prongs — a number you'll want to take note of next time you're shopping for one.

It might sound silly to make such a fuss over a whisk, but traditional Japanese tea houses are at the intersection of food and art — and every single element is equally as important as the tea itself. Within traditional tea ceremonies, one of two styles of matcha is served: the thicker style known as koicha and the thinner style known as usucha.

Matcha whisks come in many styles but usually have one of three prong counts: 60, 80, or 100. While 80-pronged whisks, the most common of all whisks, will work for either style of matcha, 60-pronged whisks are best for preparing usucha — leaving the 100-count for the thicker style, koicha. Read up on why you should mix matcha with a bamboo whisk and it will all make sense.