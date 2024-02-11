Why You Should Mix Matcha With A Bamboo Whisk Instead Of Metal

When liquid is added to matcha powder, it tends to form clumps, which is hardly an enjoyable texture for a beverage. A chasen, with its many thin and springy tines, helps separate the matcha powder, creates an even suspension of the powder in liquid, and adds proper aeration, which results in the smooth and frothy texture you want in a good matcha drink.

While you can try using a metal whisk, you just won't get the same results. The metal whisk has far fewer tines and so doesn't properly aerate your matcha. You will need to use a lot more effort and still not get the same frothy results. Metal can also affect the taste of matcha. Moreover, a metal whisk will more likely scratch up the bottom or sides of your cup or bowl.

A better alternative would be to use a milk frother, though it won't be able to froth up any matcha that remains at the bottom of the bowl or cup. You can also try shaking the matcha liquid mix in a container with a tight lid. For the best results though, use the traditional bamboo whisk. Just remember to soak your matcha whisk before using it — not only will that strengthen the whisk but it will also soften and increase the flexibility of the tines, which will lead to the best frothing results.