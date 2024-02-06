DIY Matcha Latte Recipe

If you are a tea aficionado, at some point in your life you have probably watched Japanese tea ceremonies. A seemingly simple act — brewing a cup of tea — becomes a true ritual of dedication and meditation. With this recipe, you'll have the tools to make a real cup of matcha at home. This DIY matcha latte is a creamy, smooth, bitter, and sweet concoction that might change how you approach your morning coffee habit. Once you give this age-old method a try, you'll never need to pay for another mediocre matcha latte again.

The most important step is to mix the matcha powder into a smooth paste with some hot water, and the traditional tool for the job is a small bamboo whisk. For the best matcha latte, keep your wrist flexible while whisking the matcha powder with the water. You can turn your bamboo whisk in a soft circular motion for a silky texture, or in a quick M or W pattern for a frothy texture. For those who don't have a bamboo whisk at home, a small regular kitchen whisk would work in a pinch. With this simple recipe, if you take a bit of care with each step you will be rewarded with a perfect matcha latte.