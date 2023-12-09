18 Sweet And Savory Gluten-Free Recipes To Add To Your Rotation

Anyone who avoids gluten knows firsthand just how many dishes incorporate the protein, whether it be in the form of flour, rye, barley, or wheat. Indeed, some of the most abundant foods — like bread and pasta — lean heavily on the gluten scale, and that can quickly become discouraging for people pursuing a gluten-free lifestyle. Fortunately, following a gluten-free diet doesn't mean that the party is over — in fact, thanks to our best savory and sweet gluten-free recipes, we'd argue that the party is only just beginning.

Some of the recipes on this list fall into the gluten-free category by nature, whereas others make intentional ingredient choices and swaps. Have you been avoiding your favorite pasta dishes for fear of the gluten-laden noodles? We've got you covered with a gluten-free lasagna recipe. Have baked goods just not been quite the same since you've changed your diet? No worries, we've got everything from donuts to tarts to chocolate cake — all gluten-free, all delicious, and all just as easy to make as their gluten-laden counterparts.