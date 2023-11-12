20 Dark Chocolate Recipes To Add To Your Fall Lineup

Chocolate certainly isn't a seasonal treat — if there's one confection that people should and very much do enjoy year-round, it would be chocolate, though a rich, chocolate-laden treat surely does taste better in cooler months. Now, there are quite a few ways to use chocolate and, moreover, there are quite a few types out there. While milk chocolate often gets the spotlight time and time again, we want to shift your attention to dark chocolate, which is like milk chocolate's slightly bitter cousin that has much to offer when it comes to baking.

Dark chocolate can be somewhat polarizing, with some people avoiding it due to its robust, bitter flavor profile. There's no denying that dark chocolate will lean less on the sweet side and more on the bitter side, but that's exactly the characteristic that makes it so ideal for baking. Nearly any baked good will include added sugar, so when you double down with sugary milk chocolate, the whole treat becomes a touch too sweet. Dark chocolate provides a nice balance in flavor, and you can still count on your sweet treat being, well, sweet, but without being overly so.

Our best dark chocolate recipes will prove that the confection certainly has a place in your baking repertoire, especially in your fall one. Who said fall baked goods had to be limited to pumpkin spice this or cinnamon that? Keep things classic with dark chocolate and you won't be disappointed.