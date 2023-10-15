Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Truffles Recipe

The cheesecake base of these truffles is made with just six ingredients: cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, kosher salt, vanilla extract, and melted bittersweet chocolate. Don't skimp on the cream cheese — full-fat is best for the creamiest texture. Confectioners' sugar sweetens the mix without any graininess that granulated sugar could provide, and unsweetened cocoa gives the bittersweet chocolate a boost for a deep chocolate flavor. Vanilla and salt enhance the flavor of the truffle filling.

"You can use fresh or frozen raspberries," Rosenhouse notes. "If using frozen, there's no need to thaw before using. Just slice them in half and keep frozen until ready to plug into the center of the cheesecake filling."

The remaining chocolate is used to coat the truffles, while an extra drizzle of chocolate and crushed graham crackers add extra flair to the finished bites. When choosing a chocolate, go with something you'd enjoy snacking on. Rosenhouse recommends checking the label. "Higher percentages of chocolate are more bitter and dark. I tend to go for a 55 to 65% chocolate for coating, but you might prefer something darker—even 70 to 85% chocolate could be used for a rich dark chocolate exterior."