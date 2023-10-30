Coconut Is The Secret Ingredient Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Need

There's very little a baker can do to improve upon the classic chocolate chip cookie formula. A golden cookie dough sporting a mix of brown and granulated sugar, rich chocolate chips, and plenty of butter, it hits the spot almost every time. But even a tried-and-true icon could use a tasty upgrade every once in a while. Enter an aromatic addition that'll completely transform your chocolate chip cookies: coconut.

Nutty, mildly sweet coconut is an instant game-changer to the flavor and texture of your cookies. Coconut adds chewiness to each bite, working much like oats do in an oatmeal cookie, only bringing with it more flavor. Baked in the oven, the coconut turns golden and crisp on the exterior, while remaining tender and soft on the inside, offering a duet of textures. Meanwhile, it infuses the chocolate-forward cookie with the earthy sweetness signature to coconut. While this sounds like an easy ingredient to incorporate into your standard cookie dough, you'll need to follow a few key rules to get it just right.